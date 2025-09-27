Atleast 10 dead in stampede at actor-turned politician Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu

Karur: At least 10 persons, including children, were feared dead in a stampede-like situation in actor-politician Vijay’s heavily crowded rally here on Saturday, officials said.

At least 30 people fainted and were rushed in ambulances to hospitals, officials said. “Information from Karur is worrisome,” Chief Minister M K Stalin said after the hospitalisation of several people.

Even as Vijay was addressing the massive gathering from atop his campaign vehicle, he halted his speech mid-way when many workers raised alarm after noticing that people were fainting and falling down.

Many who fainted were waiting for hours together to see Vijay, and it included children.

A woman being brought to a hospital after a stampede-like situation was witnessed during a rally presided by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay, in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. (PTI)

Vijay himself requested a way for the ambulance and he threw water bottles from atop his campaign vehicle and also announced that a child had gone missing. He also urged police to come forward to help.

While those who fainted were rushed to hospitals, Vijay continued his speech. However, he ended it soon and abruptly sensing the abnormal stampede-like situation at a section of the pretty huge gathering.

The CM said, “news from Karur is worrying”. He said he has instructed Ministers Ma Subramanian, Anbil Mahesh and the District Collector to provide immediate support to the affected people.

Vijay Alleges DMK’s ‘Underground Dealings’ with BJP

Embarking on his campaign in the western Kongu region for the first time, TVK chief Vijay said a vote for Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK in the 2026 Assembly election is a vote for the BJP and slammed the main opposition AIADMK’s alliance with the Saffron party as “inappropriate and opportunistic.”

In his address, Vijay alleged the “DMK family” has underground dealing with the BJP and hence, a vote for DMK is a vote for the BJP. He reiterated that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will never make any deals or compromises with the “fascist BJP regime.” The TVK will never have any underground dealing, indirect ties with the BJP, like the DMK government.

Hitting out at the main opposition AIADMK for forgetting the ideals of late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa despite often “chanting Amma’s name,” he said it has forged an inappropriate and unsuitable alliance with BJP and it is also opportunistic. The AIADMK claims that such an alliance was for Tamil Nadu’s welfare and the TVK will not replicate such an opportunistic political stand.

Actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Founder Vijay addresses a public rally, in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

“What did the BJP government at the Centre do for Tamil Nadu? he asked and wondered if it had exempted Tamil Nadu from the ambit of NEET. He wanted to know whether the Union government has released education related funds fully to the state or if they have properly addressed all other issues of Tamil Nadu. “Then why this opportunistic alliance? I am not asking, MGR’s (AIADMK founder leader, former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran) true followers ask, they want to know.” AIADMK-BJP’s alliance and their ties is well known and people do not have faith on that alliance and it is clear.

“At the same time, please do not forget that this DMK family has underground dealing, that they have indirect link with the BJP. In the Assembly election due next year, if you vote for the DMK, it is like a vote for the BJP.”

He alleged that the DMK and BJP appear to be fighting in the public domain. However, the reality is they have indirect link and hence, people need to be careful and think. TVK is the ordinary people’s voice, which has massive ‘Makkal Sakthi’ behind it. At the same time, the DMK deceives the people in the name of ideology, loots and deceives Tamil Nadu and the 2026 Assembly election fight is between these two parties, the TVK and DMK.

Lashing out at the DMK for bad governance, he asked if such a government should retain power in the state and when people chanted ‘Vijay’ he thanked them for signalling support to TVK and said victory is sure and asserted that he is ready for a fight.

“Kidney theft,” happened at a medical college hospital allegedly linked to a ruling DMK legislator, Vijay alleged.

Further, he said only those belonging to Namakkal have been affected by the illegal kidney transplants and in particular, poor women employed in powerlooms appear were targeted by kidney racket kingpins. Those behind the crime, whoever it may be, would be sternly punished when the TVK assumes power.

He said: “If you look at the beginning point for the kidney theft, it lies in usury; since the deception model DMK government did not improve the quality of life and economic status of powerloom workers, they were pushed to a corner, they were nudged to sell their kidneys.”

Measures to address the issues faced by loom workers and to improve their quality of lives and economic condition would be conveyed to the people through the 2026 poll manifesto. Those who have already ruled the state and the DMK which is governing the state now did not even think about ensuring proper warehousing facility for eggs in Namakkal, the egg city, and also proper diagnostic laboratory to assist the egg production hub.

Namakkal, part of the western Kongu region, had for decades been a stronghold of the AIADMK and the BJP also has pockets of influence in the region.

When Vijay ended his campaign a party worker presented him a ‘Sengol’.

(There was an error in the headline. It has been rectified)