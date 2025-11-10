17 students fall sick in Karimnagar after consuming midday meals

Hyderabad: Seventeen students of a government school in Telangana’s Karimnagar district fell ill after eating the midday meal on Monday, November 10.

The incident occurred in the Jammikunta region. According to district medical and health officer Dr Chandu, four students began vomiting soon after the meal, while several others complained of abdominal pain.

The school is located near a community health centre, and the affected students were immediately taken there for treatment. “Of the 17 students, 10 are boys and seven are girls. All are below 15 years of age,” he told Siasat.com.

The students are currently under observation and are expected to be discharged soon.