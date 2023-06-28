Attack on Bhim Army chief reflects poorly on UP’s law-and-order situation: CPI

New Delhi: The CPI slammed the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday over an attack on Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, saying it reflects poorly on the state’s law-and-order situation.

Aazad, a Dalit leader, sustained a gunshot injury when unidentified assailants opened fire on his car in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband on Wednesday, police said.

Aazad (36) had gone to attend a “terhavin” ritual at a supporter’s house in Saharanpur district’s Deoband, they said, adding that the assailants fired multiple shots at his sports utility vehicle (SUV) as he was leaving.

“Cowardly attack on @BhimArmyChief Chandra Shekhar reflects poorly on the law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh.

“Assaults, political targeting and even assassinations have become common in Yogi’s UP. BJP misrule and politics of hatred have turned Uttar Pradesh into Unruly Pradesh,” Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said in a tweet.

