Attack on BJP leaders being carried out on CM’s directions: Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today alleged that the attacks on their party activists and leaders were taking place under the directions of the chief minister of the state KCR.

Speaking to media persons at Karimnagar, he alleged that the attacks were being done by the ruling party leaders to divert the attention of the people of the state from glaring public problems.

He also alleged some police personnel were toeing the line of their political bosses. He claimed that the police had behaved badly with their party activists in Khammam district too. He said that the CM was resorting to such cruel acts as he was scared of losing power after the next Assembly elections.

He alleged that CM KCR was planning to win in the upcoming elections by committing conspiracies and atrocities in the state. He said that the farmers of the state would revolt against the CM very soon.