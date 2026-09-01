Attapur police counsels rowdy-sheeters ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Out of the 72 history sheeters being monitored by the Attapur police, 45 attended the counselling session titled "Nazar on Rowdy Sheeters".

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Police officers and community members gathered for a meeting in Attapur, Hyderabad.
Attapur police counsel rowdy-sheeters.

Hyderabad: The Attapur police on Tuesday, September 1, counselled rowdy-sheeters ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad.

Out of the 72 history-sheeters being monitored by the Attapur police, 45 attended the counselling session titled “Nazar on Rowdy Sheeters”. The police issued strict instructions and guidelines regarding law and order during the festival season.

The rowdy-sheeters were asked to refrain from any criminal, anti-social, or unlawful activities that could disrupt public peace; report any suspicious activities, illegal behaviour, or critical information to the police immediately; and obtain prior approval and notify the designated Sector Sub-Inspector before leaving the jurisdiction or city limits; strict legal action will be initiated against anyone violating these directives.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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