Attempts being made to halt Hyderabad Metro’s Old City line works: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, after initiating the MGBS-Falaknuma Metro line works on Friday, March 8, expressed concerns about obstacles created by certain groups against the Hyderabad Metro works.

He warned that externment orders would be issued against such individuals to prevent them from entering Hyderabad.

“An individual requested the Centre to halt the metro works and now the Centre has asked us to put the works on hold. If you cannot develop Hyderabad, at least do not create hurdles,” he said, during the launch event of the Bairamalguda flyover’s second level.

Revanth Reddy, emphasizing the official nature of the program and his inability to disclose further details, cautioned against hindering the Metro expansion works and Hyderabad’s development by appealing to the Centre. “This is not a good practice,” he added.

“Such individuals will be punished by issuing externment orders. Behave carefully and support Hyderabad’s development,” he remarked.

The chief minister mentioned that the state government is formulating extensive strategies for the holistic development of Hyderabad.

“This includes the preparation of the Vibrant Telangana Master Plan 2050, with tenders already issued and international consultants engaged for its creation. Once completed, this master plan will be made public for feedback from all sectors,” he stated.

The chief minister remarked that his “heartbeat increased” whenever he visited LB Nagar, mentioning that numerous relatives, friends, and supporters resided in that area.

He highlighted the state government’s initiative to enhance overall progress through the Musi River Front Development project, estimated to cost between Rs.40,000 crore and Rs.50,000 crore. Additionally, he noted that approximately 50,000 acres of farmland in Nalgonda were being affected by contaminated water from the river.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Nallacheruvu Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on Saturday.