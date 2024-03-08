Hyderabad: Revanth lays foundation stone for Old City metro

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Old City metro line between MGBS and Falaknuma on Friday, March 8.

The 5.5 km stretch is part of the corridor II green line from JBS to Falaknuma.

The project is expected to be completed in five years and will cost about Rs 2000 crores, the chief minister said on the occasion.

“Old City is real Hyderabad and the Congress party committed to developing it. All parties need to unite to develop Hyderabad,” he remarked.

The metro rail alignment will pass through Darulshifa – Puranihaveli – Etebarchowk – Alijakotla – Mir Momin Daira – Haribowli – Shalibanda – Shamsheergunj – Aliabad and end at Falaknuma Metro Rail station as originally planned. There would be 4 stations namely Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda and Falaknuma. Though the alignment and the stations are about 500 metres away from the monuments, two of the stations are named after Salarjung Museum and Charminar due to their historical importance, HMRL MD NVS Reddy said.

The MD had also stated that engineering solutions are being worked out to ensure that no religious or heritage structure is affected in this stretch either in road widening or in Metro Rail construction.

The line will be further extended by another 1.5 km from Falaknuma to Chandrayangutta, which will be developed as a major interchange station on the newly planned Airport line of Nagole – LB Nagar – Chandrayangutta – Mailardevpally -P7 Road – Shamshabad Airport, he added.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi attended the event and said that his party will cooperate with the state government for the development of the city.