Attend Niti Aayog meeting, raise public issues: Revanth to KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy asked Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting on Monday, offering to arrange a special flight.

The Congress leader urged Rao to use the opportunity to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi on people’s issues, claiming that the Chief Minister’s decision not to attend the meeting was nothing more than “surrender” to Modi.

“The people have given you the power to question the Prime Minister,” Revanth told the media in Delhi. “Will you surrender or question the Prime Minister?”

He claimed that the chief minister will benefit personally from his presence from the meeting.

“By choosing to not attend the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting, the chief minister might get relief from ED and I-T raids. But if he attends the meeting it will be beneficial to the people. The CM can question Modi on pending funds, and flood relief to Telangana,” Revanth stated.

Revanth drew parallels between the BJP and TRS governments, claiming that both were using law enforcement agencies against political opponents.

“KCR is Ekalavya, a student of Narendra Modi as he has drawn a leaf out of the PM’s book. KCR has used all arms of the government including Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Collectors, and SPs to engineer defections from the Congress,” the TPCC chief claimed.