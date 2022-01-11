Aubrey Plaza joins cast of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ season 2

Washington: American actor Aubrey Plaza has been roped in for the second season of HBO’s hit series ‘The White Lotus’.

As per Variety, Plaza will appear in the series regular role of Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends.

As previously announced, Season 2 of the hit dark comedy will take place at an entirely new White Lotus resort than the one in Hawaii used in Season 1.

Plaza is not the first cast member announced for the upcoming season. It was previously reported that Michael Imperioli would be appearing in Season 2 as well. The season one star Jennifer Coolidge is also rumoured to be returning, but HBO has yet to officially confirm that.

‘The White Lotus’ was created by Mike White, who serves as writer, director, and executive producer on the series. David Bernad and Mark Karmine also executive produce.

The show received strong critical acclaim upon its release back in July, with Coolidge in particular drawing praise for her role as the grieving Tanya McQuoid.

A premiere date for ‘The White Lotus’ season two has not yet been determined.

Coming back to Plaza, she is best known for her role in the beloved NBC comedy ‘Parks and Recreation’, starring as part of the show’s ensemble cast throughout its seven-season run.

She recently signed on to star in the Hulu drama ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’ and will lend her voice to the FX animated series ‘Little Demon’.

On the film side, Plaza has starred in projects such as ‘Ingrid Goes West’, ‘Black Bear’, and ‘Happiest Season’. She will next be seen in the Guy Ritchie film ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ and ‘Emily the Criminal’, the latter of which will premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.