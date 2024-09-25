Auction unsold Rajiv Swagruha houses: Telangana CM to officials

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has suggested officials to auction the unsold apartments and houses built under the Rajiv Swagruha scheme. He observed that it was not beneficial for keeping the houses unsold for years, and hence the chief minister stated that preparations needed to be made for auctioning them immediately.

During a review on the construction of ‘Indiramma Houses’ held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday, the Telangana chief minister ordered the officials to constitute Indiramma Committees by Dasara festival.

Revanth Reddy asked the officials to finalise the modalities for the formation of village/ward, mandal/town, constituency and district-level committees within a day or two.

Inquiring about the inordinate delay in handing over the double bed room houses to the beneficiaries even after they have been constructed, the Telangana chief minister directed officials to provide basic facilities in the constructed houses that have been lying vacant in Hyderabad, and to hand them over to the beneficiaries.

He pointed out that Telangana was lagging behind in getting maximum number of houses under ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,’ when other states were getting lakhs of houses sanctioned by the Centre. He asked officials to furnish all the information to the Centre with updated data regarding the Indiramma houses from time to time.

Revanth Reddy also instructed officials to appoint engineers on outsourcing basis, if the housing department faced shortage of manpower after the start of the construction of houses in large numbers.