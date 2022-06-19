Audi-Porsche: Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s lavish garage

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted climbing out of a Rolls Royce Ghost at the Mumbai airport, recently.

Published: 19th June 2022
Hyderabad: Pan-India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu exudes opulence and regality in every move she makes and fans never fail to miss any glimpse of her. Recently, the graceful actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport climbing out of a Rolls Royce Ghost which has left fans wondering if the car is hers.

While we do not know the answer to that, we do know that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a proud owner of various luxury cars that match the sumptuous Rolls Royce Ghost.

Scroll ahead to have a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s reported extensive car collection.

1. BMW 7-Series (Rs. 1.42 Crore)

2. Audi Q7 (Rs. 80 Lakhs)

3. Mercedes Benz G63 AMG (Rs. 2.3 Crore)

4. Porsche Cayman GTS (Rs. 1.19 Crore)

5. Jaguar XF (Rs. 70 Lakhs)

6. Land Rover Range Rover Vogue (Rs. 2.26 Crore)

7. Toyota Innova (Rs. 16-24 Lakhs)

