Audiences from India, Pakistan call Wahaj Ali a ‘flop’ star now

Mumbai: Pakistan’s entertainment industry’s heartthrob Wahaj Ali has undoubtedly become a household name with his memorable roles in hit dramas like Tere Bin, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and Mein. His stellar performances have earned him a dedicated fan following, and with each new project, viewers expected nothing short of success.

Fans were excited when Wahaj signed up for Sunn Mere Dil, where he stars as Bilal Abdullah opposite Maya Ali, playing the character Sadaf Namdar. However, much to the disappointment of his supporters, the show has failed to meet expectations.

Sunn Mere Dil, which has 29 episodes so far, has been criticized for its dragging storyline, leaving fans frustrated with the lack of progress. Many have expressed their disappointment online, with some even blaming Wahaj Ali for choosing the project.

There’s growing criticism of Wahaj’s portrayal of a consistently sad and ‘dukhi aatma’ character, which many viewers feel lacks depth and range. While Tere Bin made him a superstar, fans now feel that Sunn Mere Dil is tarnishing his image, turning him from a “rockstar” to a “flop” star.

With no signs of improvement in the script or plot, fans are eagerly awaiting a change in direction for the show. Sunn Mere Dil continues to generate mixed reactions, leaving viewers to question the future of Wahaj Ali’s role in the drama.

What’s your take on Sunn Mere Dil? Let us know in the comments below.