Aurangabad violence: Maha governor asks CM to ensure stern action against arsonists

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ensure that stern action was taken against those involved in an attack on a police station in Aurangabad city.

Bais had a telephonic conversation with Shinde, Raj Bhavan sources said.

At least 12 persons including ten policemen were injured on Thursday after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when cops tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near a Ram temple in Kiradpura locality of Aurangabad.

One person succumbed to injuries during the day while police have arrested seven persons in connection with the violence.