Australia beach shooting suspect originally from Hyderabad: Telangana police

Hyderabad: Sajid Akram, one of the suspects in the recent mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia, is a native of Hyderabad, the Telangana Police said on Tuesday, with his brother, who lives in the city, saying they cut ties with the man ever since he married a Christian.

The Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) said in a statement that Akram migrated to Australia 27 years ago and had limited contact with his family in Hyderabad. He completed his B.Com in Hyderabad and migrated to Australia in search of employment in November 1998. He subsequently married Venera Grosso, a European origin, before settling permanently in Australia.

Akram’s brother, who lives in Towlichowli, told The News Minute that his family in Hyderabad cut ties after he married a Christian. His brother also said that their mother, who is an octogenarian, has been unwell, and Akram had not even enquired about her.

The release added that the factors that led to the radicalisation of the man, who killed 15 people during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach with his Naveed Akram, appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana. “The family members have expressed no knowledge of his radical mindset or activities, nor of the circumstances that led to his radicalisation,” it said.

“Akram visited India on six occasions after migrating to Australia, primarily for family-related reasons such as property matters and visits to his elderly parents. It is understood that he did not travel to India even at the time of his father’s demise,” the DGP note said.

Akram currently holds an Indian passport, while his son, Naveed Akram and his daughter were born in Australia and are Australian citizens. The statement added that the Telangana Police has no adverse record against Akram during his stay in India before he left the country in 1998.

The Hindu reported, quoting Indian government officials, that Akram last came to India in 2022. The News Minute report, also quoting sources, said, Indian authorities visited the family and collected details.

Fifteen people were killed, and another 42 were injured when Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram, 24, opened fire with rifles on a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday, December 14.

Naveed Akram is in the hospital under police guard, while Sajid Akram was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police.

(With inputs from The News Minute and The Hindu)