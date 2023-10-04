Australia facing worst skills shortage in 60 yrs, govt body warns

According to JSA data, 36 per cent of occupations are dealing with a skills shortage in Australia in 2023, up from 31 per cent in 2022.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 4th October 2023 9:33 pm IST
Australia facing worst skills shortage in 60 yrs, govt body warns
Representative Image

Canberra: Australia is facing its most significant skills shortage in 60 years, the head of the government’s skills agency warned on Wednesday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In an address to the National Press Club (NPC) in Canberra, Jobs and Skills Australia (JSA) Acting Commissioner Peter Dawkins said urgent action is needed to train specialist workers for the country’s clean energy transition, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to JSA data, 36 per cent of occupations are dealing with a skills shortage in Australia in 2023, up from 31 per cent in 2022, with technicians and trade workers and professional occupations such as health, engineering and science roles most affected.

MS Education Academy

“Australia is experiencing widespread skill shortages, the likes of which we have not seen since the 1960s,” Dawkins said.

His NPC appearance coincided with the release of JSA’s 2023 Jobs and Skills Report, which sets out a roadmap to ensure Australia’s labor needs are met over the next three decades as the country pursues a net zero emissions target.

Also Read
NewsClick raids: Journos call out New York Times for ‘investigative report’

“Reaching net zero by 2050 will require a workforce transformation in Australia that is substantial but not unprecedented,” Dawkins said.

The report found that the clean energy supply workforce, comprising 38 occupations, will need to grow by 60 per cent by 2050.

It recommended that the government adopt broad strategies across higher education, vocational training and migration to ensure that workers have the skills employers need and said it was critical to improve the gender balance in professions with the most severe worker shortages.

“Australians will need to acquire and continually develop the necessary skills, which will increasingly be high-level skills if we are to achieve the economic and social aspirations of a prosperous and equitable nation,” Dawkins told the NPC.

“Increasing equity can be achieved by enhancing the ability of disadvantaged groups to obtain the skills and opportunities they need to be successful in securing and retaining good jobs.”

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 4th October 2023 9:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button