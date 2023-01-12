Australia pulls out from Afghanistan series citing education ban on women

Afghanistan is the only ICC full member nation without a women s team, and won't have a team at the inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup starting on Saturday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 12th January 2023 1:47 pm IST
Taliban bans Afghan women from entering parks and gyms
Taliban fighter with an assault rifle stands patrols an amusement park in Kabul. Photo: AP

Melbourne: Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced it has withdrawn from the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, saying it is “unable to proceed” with the fixture amid Taliban’s growing restrictions on women and girls.

Australia was slated to take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series as part of the ICC Super League in UAE in March.

However, after “extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian Government”, the CA decided to abandon the fixture.

“Cricket Australia has decided that it is unable to proceed at this time with the upcoming ICC Super League three-match Men’s ODI series between Australia and Afghanistan scheduled for the UAE in March 2023,” CA said in a statement.

Also Read
Afghans concerned over crisis in health sector due to ban on women working

“This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” it added.

Since seizing back control of the war-torn country in August 2021, the Taliban have steadily restricted women’s rights – despite promising their rule this time would be softer than the regime seen in the 1990s.

Women were banned from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) last month.

Afghanistan is the only ICC full member nation without a women’s team, and won’t have a team at the inaugural Women’s U19 T20 World Cup starting on Saturday.

By withdrawing from the fixture, Australia will forfeit 30 competition points which will be awarded to Afghanistan.

However, the points will be of little importance as Australia have already qualified for the ODI World Cup later this year in India.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button