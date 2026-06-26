Australia reach World Cup knockouts after draw against Paraguay

Santa Clara: Australia and Paraguay played to a 0-0 draw Thursday night in a result that clinched a spot in the knockout round of the World Cup for the Socceroos and will likely be enough for the Paraguayans to advance.

The expanded tournament to 48 teams that provides a spot in the knockout round for eight of the 12 third-place teams in the group stage led to the cautious approach for both teams in their final Group D match after they each entered with three points thanks to wins over Turkey.

The winner of this game was assured second place behind the United States in the group with Australia also clinching that spot with a draw thanks to a better goal differential than Paraguay. But the draw that gave Paraguay four points in the group also was likely to be enough barring a string of bad results in the final two days of group play.

Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill (12) makes a asave against Australia’s Jordan Bos (5) during the World Cup.

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“We tried to win the game,” Australia coach Tony Popovic said. “In the end, a draw was enough for both nations. Congratulations to Paraguay as well. … I’m sure as we are feeling euphoria and joy as a nation, I’m sure Paraguay is as well.”

This marks the third time that Australia has advanced to the knockout round after losing in the round of 16 in 2006 and 2022. The Socceroos will play in the round of 32 on July 3 in Arlington, Texas, against the second-place finisher from Group G that will be determined Friday night.

Australia’s Nestory Irankunda (17) heads the ball during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara.

“We really did work hard for this moment and I think we should enjoy it,” midfielder Ajdin Hrustic said.

Paraguay must wait to learn its fate, but is in good position to advance to the knockout round for the fifth time.

“Now we have to wait,” coach Gustavo Alfaro said. “I am optimistic that we will be able to move on to the next phase.”

The Socceroos had the best chances in the first half, but Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill stopped an early attempt from Jackson Irvine and then made another save in stoppage time against Cristian Volpato.

The cautious play continued in the second half when Paraguay did have more possession than in the opening 45 minutes but neither team came close to scoring. Jordan Bos had the best chance for Australia in the 90th minute, but his shot went wide from the right side of the box.

Patrick Beach then made a save for Australia on a low shot by Mauricio that lacked power in stoppage time.

“You can have opinions on how the game was played or what we both thought we needed,” Popovic said. “We at no stage felt we were playing for a draw. I felt we controlled the game quite well, were in control and had the better opportunities. We just gave one away at the end from the edge of the box, which was a heart in the mouth moment unfortunately for us.”

Popovic made six changes to his lineup for the game, including giving 18-year-old Lucas Herrington his first World Cup appearance. Herrington, who plays for the Colorado Rapids in the MLS, became the youngest Aussie to appear in a World Cup game.

Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez got his second yellow card of group play and will miss the round of 32 if the team advances.

“We wanted a positive result, but it couldn’t be done,” Gomez said. “There is a lot to work on, (lots) to get done, lots of things to improve on.”