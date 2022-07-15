Australian delegation to visit AP to explore collaboration avenues

Amravati: The Andhra Pradesh (AP) government is set to host a 90 members Business Delegation coming from Western Australia to Visakhapatnam on July 16 to explore the mutual avenues of collaboration and partnerships in investment, trade and exports.

This is one of the most important investments and trade deals since Australia re-opened its international border.

During the one-day event, these delegates will participate in an extensive program of activities, including government and corporate meetings, site visits, industry briefings and roundtables, one-on-one business matching, and networking events with the Indian government and industry representatives.

Further to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two parties, a letter of Intent has been proposed to promote closer engagements in the fields of education and training; primary industries; mining and METS; energy; health and medical life sciences; tourism and creative industries.

This would help the government to work in tandem on the “window of opportunity” for forging new investment opportunities in the various thrust sectors of the state.

This particular visit has been earmarked as a significant one in view of the resumption of the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), which reflects both countries’ commitment to liberalise and deepen bilateral trade in goods and services.

The visit focuses on strengthening government and industry connections, unlocking opportunities for Western Australian businesses in the Indian market, and promoting AP as a destination for tourists, students, talent, events, business and investments.

The delegation has planned an eight-day visit to India from July 12 to 19. It will be travelling to Delhi, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

There will be about 90 business leaders from more than 60 organisations comprising Mining, Minerals & METS, education & training, and Energy. The delegation is led by Roger Cook, Deputy Premier, Minister for State Development; Jobs and Trade; Tourism; Commerce; Science and David Templeman, Minister for International Education and Culture and the Arts.

The delegation will also meet various industry associations and conduct bilateral meetings to strengthen the trade relations with the government of Andhra Pradesh.