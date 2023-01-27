Austrian President sworn in for 2nd term

Van der Bellen won the presidential election in October 2022 with 56.7 per cent of the vote. He has served as Austrian President since 2017, Xinhua news agency reported.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 27th January 2023 6:59 am IST
Austrian President sworn in for 2nd term
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen

Vienna: Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen was sworn in, inaugurating his second six-year term.

Van der Bellen won the presidential election in October 2022 with 56.7 per cent of the vote. He has served as Austrian President since 2017, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I will fulfill my duty to the best of my knowledge and belief,” the 79-year-old said in his inaugural address at the Austrian Parliament in Vienna on Thursday morning.

Also Read
Gold rates in Hyderabad, Dubai, Riyadh, other important cities

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer later congratulated Van der Bellen on social media, saying he was looking forward to “continued good cooperation” with the President.

The President of Austria traditionally plays a ceremonial role, but, under the country’s constitution, has the power to dissolve the National Council (lower house of Parliament).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button