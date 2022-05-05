Authorities fail to make proper arrangements at Mir Alam Eidgah

Hyderabad: The officials of the Telangana Waqf board and the Minority Welfare have utterly failed in making proper arrangements at Eidgah Mir Alam for Eid ul Fitr prayer.

The devotees were miffed that the officials could not make proper arrangements even for a few hours for the congregation after a gap of 2 years. There was insufficient shade and shamianas at the Eidgah ground and even the mic was not working properly.

It was customary for the officials of the Government and Telangana Waqf board to undertake visits to the Eidgah ground before Eid for making arrangements. Instructions were to be given to the officials of the GHMC, water and electricity departments, department of minority affairs, roads and building department, and other concerned departments for making proper arrangements for Eid congregations.

But this year no proper arrangements were made by the officials nor did they have undertaken any visit to the congregation ground for making arrangements in spite of the fact that the congregation was held after a gap of 2 years.

Unlike the earlier occasions, the water stalls were set up inside the Eidgah only. Due to the scorching heat, the devotees had to face great inconvenience.

There was no arrangement to guide the devotees to the congregation ground nor there were any parking facilities. This clearly indicates that the officials of the GHMC, city police, and traffic police made poor arrangements at Eidgah Mir Alam and madannapet Eidgah.

On the contrary, there were excellent arrangements on prayer grounds for congregations where the private committees were involved.