Auto-driver held with 1.4 kg ganja in Hyderabad’s Madhapur

The suspect was identified as Amar Kumar, a native of Jharkhand. According to officials, Kumar was allegedly using his auto-rickshaw to transport and sell ganja in the area.

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Auto-driver held with 1.4 kg ganja in Hyderabad’s Madhapur
The STF team with the arrested auto-driver and contraband.

Hyderabad: The State Task Force (STF) Team of the Prohibition and Excise Department on Saturday, August 15, arrested an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly involved in selling ganja in the Madhapur area and seized 1.45 kg of the contraband from him.

The suspect was identified as Amar Kumar, a native of Jharkhand. According to officials, Kumar was allegedly using his auto-rickshaw to transport and sell ganja in the area.

The STF team intercepted him while he was allegedly engaged in selling the contraband and recovered 1.45 kg of ganja, along with the auto-rickshaw and a mobile phone.

Subhan Bakery

The suspect, along with the seized ganja and other material, was handed over to the Madhapur Excise Station for further investigation.

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