Auto driver’s union threaten stir against illegal seizure of vehicles

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers JAC has said the autos registered within the GHMC areas have a right to ply in all the GHMC areas covering some parts of the Ranga Reddy, Malkajgiri, Medchal Districts. However, the traffic police were unable to understand the difference between outside registered autos and GHMC registered autos and started seizing the autos in twin cities despite these autos have valid permits to ply in the city.

The condition is clearly written on the permit of the vehicle that the auto can ply up to 60 km from the residence of the auto owner and the pucca permit issuing authority.

TADJAC convenor Md Amanullah Khan alleged that the traffic police were seizing the autos registered outside the city along with the autos registered in the GHMC areas covering some parts of the Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri Districts.

He complained that an Auto No.TS07UC 1979 was seized on Monday at City College as an outside auto not having permit. The Police Inspector, who issued vehicle check report did not have time to verify the valid auto permit up to 17-04-2026 to ply the vehicle under the GHMC limits.

Amanullah Khan demanded that the traffic police authorities release all such vehicles and withdraw the cases having valid auto permits to ply within the GHMC Areas covering some parts of the neighbouring Districts and not to harass the drivers unnecessarily in future. Otherwise, the auto drivers will be forced to launch an agitation immediately.