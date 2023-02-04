Avalanche hits J-K’s Gulmarg, no casualities reported yet

No loss of life has been reported yet, police said.

Published: 4th February 2023 3:09 pm IST
Avalanche captured in Gulmarg, Kashmir

Srinagar: An avalanche hit the upper areas of the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

No loss of life has been reported yet, they said.

“The avalanche has occurred in Affarwat Gulmarg today morning. So far, no reports of any loss,” a police official said.

The area has already been notified as a “Red Zone” and is restricted for any movement, he said.

Tourists are advised not to venture into the area and cooperate with police, the official said.

On Wednesday, a massive avalanche in the area killed two Polish tourists.

