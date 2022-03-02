Avesh Khan should receive same backing as Siraj: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi: Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has said that Indian pacer Avesh Khan should receive the same backing as Mohammed Siraj.

Speaking on a sports channel, Pathan said that while playing international cricket, players will have more bad days when compared to good days.

In order to manage bad days, every player needs the backing of team management and captain, he added.

Commenting on the success of Mohammed Siraj, Pathan said that he had received enough backing from former Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Domestic, international cricket career of Avesh Khan

In 2015, Avesh Khan was selected for the 2016 U-19 cricket world cup.

Khan started his IPL journey in 2017 when he was picked up by Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB). In 2018, he also played for Delhi Daredevils.

He played in many domestic tournaments including Ranji Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He emerged as Delhi Capitals’ highest wicket-taker in 2021 IPL. In the same year, he was selected to be part of the team for the T20I series against New Zealand.

In 2022, Lucknow Super Giants picked him up for Rs. 10 crores. He became the most expensive uncapped player in the history of IPL auctions.

Recently, he was also selected for ODI and T20I against West Indies.

Test between India and Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, the first test match between India and Sri Lanka will be played from March 4 in Mohali. The test will have spectators.

The test will be Virat Kohli’s 100th match. Kohli had played his Test debut against West Indies in 2011.

After the match, he will become the 12th Indian to play 100 Tests after Sachin Tendulkar (200), Rahul Dravid (163), VVS Laxman (134), Anil Kumble (132), Kapil Dev (131), Sunil Gavaskar (125), Dilip Vengsarkar (116), Sourav Ganguly (113), Ishant Sharma (105), Harbhajan Singh (103), and Virender Sehwag (103).