Avika Gor hospitalised, husband Milind shares details

Mumbai: Actress Avika Gor has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue. Her husband, Milind Chandwani, took to his social media account on Friday night to share her health update, followed by revealing about his wife’s sheer dedication to her craft.

He revealed that Avika continued shooting and fulfilling her professional commitments, despite battling a high fever of 103-104 degrees for nearly five days.

Sharing a video on his social media account, Milind revealed that Avika was admitted to the hospital the previous night after her health deteriorated.

“So, Avika has been admitted to the hospital since last night. She has been suffering from 103-104 degrees fever for the last five days,” he said.

Milind went on to praise Avika’s unwavering commitment towards her work. He shared that despite running a high fever, the actress first completed a two-day project shoot, which wrapped up in a single day because of her fine skills.

He revealed that after returning home and taking medicines during a brief break, she travelled to Delhi for an advertisement shoot as she did not want producers to incur losses due to postponement. He also clarified that sgs travelled to Delhi only after taking tests to ensure she has not caught any virus, which thankfully she hadn’t.

He further said, “I told her many times that producers will understand. Postpone it. Tell them that you cannot make it. But she said someone’s time will go, someone’s money will go. I want to do as much as I can,” Milind said, adding that he has always admired her respect for her craft and for other people’s time and resources.

Calling Avika’s work ethic inspiring, he added, “I have never understood where someone gets so much love for their work, so much respect for their craft. I don’t think many people in this industry do this.”

Milind also urged fans to keep the actress in their prayers as she recovers. Towards the end of the video, he pointed out the irony of the situation, as he noted that while Avika was battling a high fever, her new song titled Bukhaar was also scheduled for release the same day.

“So please support her because she won’t be able to share much today. Let’s promote the song on her behalf. I am proud of you, Avika,” he concluded.

Avika later shared glimpses from her hospital bed on her social media account. In one post, she was seen smiling and flashing a victory sign, writing, “The only thing that’s keeping me excited today other than my platelet counts… #Bukhaar releasing tonight at 6!!! P.S. Dengue SUCKS!” Another picture showed her hand with an IV drip attached as she continued treatment.

For the uninitiated, Avika Gor rose to fame as a child actor with the television show Balika Vadhu, where she played the young Anandi. She later starred in popular shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and successfully expanded her career into Telugu and Hindi Film industry.