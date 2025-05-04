Avondale Islamic Centre hosts Eid reunion dinner

Auckland: The Avondale Islamic Centre (AIC) welcomed hundreds of community members on Saturday, May 3, 2025, for a special Eid Reunion Dinner, marking the joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr with an evening of faith, fellowship, and celebration in Avondale, Auckland.

The evening commenced with a heartfelt Qur’anic recitation by a student from the Avondale Masjid, setting a spiritual tone for the gathering.

Key speeches were delivered by respected leaders, including Sheikh Mohammad Amir (Chairman of Hilal Committee of FIANZ), Shameel Sahib (President of the New Zealand Muslim Association), Mufti Mohammed Shaakir Ismail, and Abdul Majeed (Chairperson of the Avondale Islamic Centre). Each speaker highlighted the strength, diversity, and resilience of the Muslim community in Aotearoa New Zealand, emphasizing unity in the face of challenges.

A special dua (prayer) was led by Janab Abdul Haq, invoking blessings and gratitude for the community.

“We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who joined us for this special celebration,” said Br. Israr, Br. Mazid, and Sharif, Aruf Khan, Shayaz Khanreflecting the appreciation of the organizing team for the evening’s success.

The dinner, held after the Isha prayer at 7:30 PM, offered a chance for families, friends, and neighbors to reconnect and share the joy of Eid. Organized by the AIC Committee and supported by the New Zealand Muslim Association (NZMA), the gathering embodied the values of faith, hospitality, and inclusivity.

“This dinner is a chance for us to reconnect and celebrate the joy of Eid as one community,” said an AIC representative. “We are truly honored to host this gathering and look forward to welcoming everyone, insha’Allah.”

As Ramadan came to a close, the Eid Reunion Dinner at Avondale stood as a powerful testament to the enduring spirit of togetherness and gratitude within Auckland’s diverse Muslim community.