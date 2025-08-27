Awami League slams Yunus regime over mass arbitrary arrests of party leaders

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Awami League party on Wednesday strongly condemned the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for indiscriminately arresting its leaders and activists across the country, while failing to capture identified fugitive terrorists.

Slamming the “illegal usurper” Yunus and “his clique” on the mass arbitrary arrest of Awami League leaders, the party asserted that instead of suppressing terrorism and militancy in the country, the interim government is making a dangerous attempt to patronize it.

“Due to the negligence of these illegal usurpers, more than seven hundred identified terrorists and militants who escaped from jail remain at large. These terrorists and militants not only escaped from prison but their groups also attacked police stations and looted weapons. Yet, this illegal and unconstitutional regime has made no effort to recover the looted arms,” read a statement issued by the Awami League.

“Using these very weapons, terrorists and militants are now attacking police, civilians, and even police stations. Such acts of terrorism are only possible because of this government’s utter negligence,” the statement added.

The part stressed that Bangladesh has already witnessed the clear bias of the “killer-fascist Yunus clique” toward identified terrorist and militant groups, while showing extreme indifference to the consequences, putting public safety and lives at serious risk.

Emphasising that “a government so recklessly indifferent” to the safety of its people has no right to remain in state power, the party said that together with the people, it will force “this shameless, brazen, killer-fascist Yunus clique” to relinquish power in Bangladesh.

Earlier this month, local media reported that Bangladesh police had arrested another 1,593 Awami League leaders and activists in a nationwide operation amid the ongoing crackdown on the party by the Yunus-led interim government.

Previously, the Awami League’s media cell reported that the country is witnessing an alarming surge in “fake legal cases, mob violence, and political revenge” under the Yunus regime

The party highlighted a “collapse of the justice system” in Bangladesh amid a “tsunami of fake cases” since the fall of the democratically elected Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Analysts reckon the developments as a major political vendetta being pursued by the Yunus regime, as several cases were filed against Hasina and her party members on frivolous grounds immediately following her ouster in August 2024.