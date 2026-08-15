Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi is back on the big screen with Awarapan 2, and fans have been turning up in large numbers to catch the much-awaited sequel. However, what was supposed to be an exciting late-night movie outing for audiences at a Hyderabad theatre turned into a frustrating experience after a major screening error left moviegoers furious.

During the 10:30 pm show of Awarapan 2 at Miraj Cinemas in Kothapet on Friday night, the theatre reportedly played a reel from the wrong part of the film, resulting in the climax being shown before the interval.

According to fans, the screening continued with the wrong sequence, leaving the everyone confused as the film appeared to reach its conclusion much earlier than expected. The movie eventually ended after around an hour, leaving several moviegoers shocked and angry.

Also Read Awarapan 2 movie review: The sequel an iconic film never needed

Upset audiences created a ruckus inside the theatre and confronted the management over the screening error. The moviegoers reportedly demanded a full refund of their ticket amounts, arguing that they had paid to watch the complete film but were unable to do so because of the technical mistake.

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🎬 థియేటర్‌లో ముందే క్లైమాక్స్.. ప్రేక్షకుల ఆగ్రహం



▪️ హైదరాబాద్ కొత్తపేటలోని మిరాజ్‌ సినిమాస్‌లో రాత్రి 10:30 గంటల షోలో Awarapan 2 ప్రదర్శనలో సాంకేతిక పొరపాటు చోటుచేసుకుంది.



▪️ సినిమా మధ్యలోనే తప్పు రీల్ ప్లే కావడంతో క్లైమాక్స్ ముందుగానే వచ్చిందని, గంటకే సినిమా ముగిసిందని… pic.twitter.com/3GNDcEk5eH — ముచ్చట్లు | Stories • Voices • Views (@muchatlu_) August 15, 2026

Awarapan 2 box office collection

Awarapan 2 has opened to a strong response at the box office. Emraan Hashmi’s action thriller reportedly collected an estimated Rs 21.50 crore net in India on Day 1, while its worldwide opening gross stood at approximately Rs 27.80 crore.

On Day 2, which coincided with Independence Day, the film reportedly added another Rs 4.74 crore net so far, taking its domestic net collection past Rs 26.74 crore and bringing it closer to the Rs 30 crore milestone.