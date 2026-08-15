Awarapan 2 song: Fans pick Mustafa Zahid over new Indian singers

Mumbai: The new version of Tera Mera Rishta from Awarapan 2 may have arrived with fresh voices, but for many listeners, the song still belongs to Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid.

A clip of Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma performing the reimagined track from Awarapan 2 is doing the rounds on social media. However, instead of discussing the new rendition, fans flooded the comments section with Mustafa’s name.

“Only Mustafa Zahid,” read several comments, while another user wrote, “Not able to beat Mustafa Zahid.” One fan simply declared, “Sorry, only Mustafa Zahid.”

The original song, released with Awarapan in 2007, became one of Mustafa’s most celebrated Bollywood tracks. His raw and haunting vocals, paired with Emraan Hashmi’s melancholic screen presence, turned it into a heartbreak anthem that continues to command a loyal fanbase nearly two decades later.

The new version features Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma, with Mithoon recreating the track and Sayeed Quadri returning as lyricist. Mustafa and Pritam have also been credited for the original composition elements.

While the new singers are receiving attention for their powerful performance, the comments make one thing clear: replacing a voice associated with years of nostalgia is never easy.