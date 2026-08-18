Mumbai: Awarapan 2 has surprised the makers with its strong performance at the box office. The Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani-starrer has crossed the Rs 130 crore mark in worldwide gross collections despite facing an initial lack of distributor interest and a major box-office clash with Batwara 1947.

For those who are yet to watch the action thriller on the big screen, there is now an exciting offer. PVR Cinemas is selling tickets for Awarapan 2 at just Rs 149, down from the regular price of Rs 295, for one day only.

Announcing the special offer on Instagram, PVR Cinemas wrote, “Calling all Emraan Hashmi fans! Catch Awarapan 2 on the big screen for a blockbuster price starting Rs 149, only on 18th August.”

The offer is available across PVR Cinemas in Hyderabad and other cities, giving fans another chance to experience the film in theatres at a discounted price.

Meanwhile, Awarapan 2 has reportedly collected an estimated Rs 130.82 crore worldwide in its first four days, while its India net collection stands at around Rs 91 crore.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner, the film stars Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, Disha Patani as Zara and Shabana Azmi as Nafisa.