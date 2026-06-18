Axis Bank, BITS Pilani to set up Rs 100 cr innovation park

Hyderabad: Axis Bank signed an MoU with BITS Pilani to establish a Rs 100 crore research and innovation park at the institution’s campus here.

The Axis Bank–BITS Industry Research, Technology & Innovation Park will focus on life sciences, biopharma, healthcare and medical devices, and will be developed as a dedicated platform to strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem, with an emphasis on enabling cost-effective healthcare solutions, a release said on Wednesday.

The park’s location in Hyderabad places it at the heart of Telangana’s thriving life sciences corridor, anchored by Genome Valley, the country’s “first systematically developed” R&D cluster.

Under the partnership, BITS Pilani will guide the Research Park’s governance and research agenda, while Axis Bank will support its infrastructure development.

Spread across approximately 1,20,000 sq ft, the park will house laboratories, incubation spaces and other facilities, supporting innovators from academia, startups and the MSME sector through structured partnerships and co-creation of projects.

The park will support technology transfer and IP management, and provide access to BITS Pilani’s academic expertise and talent, the release said.

“The Research Park will help BITS Pilani deepen its work in cutting-edge research and entrepreneurship, while contributing to solutions that can make a meaningful difference to society,” said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, BITS Pilani.

“Our collaboration with BITS Pilani resonates strongly with our organisational ethos and our commitment to nurturing ecosystems that can solve real-world challenges,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Axis Bank.

V Ramgopal Rao, Vice-Chancellor, BITS Pilani, said the Research Park will help build an ecosystem that supports faculty-led innovation, nurtures doctoral research, accelerates translation, and prepares students to solve complex problems at scale.