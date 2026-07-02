Ayatollah Khamenei: Legacy of resistance more alive than before

As Iran prepares for the grand state funeral ceremonies of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hussaini Khamenei beginning July 4, the Islamic Republic mourns one of its most defining figures. Khamenei, the Supreme Leader for nearly 37 years, was martyred and assassinated on February 28 in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran that also claimed the lives of several family members, including his 14-month-old granddaughter and senior officials.

His burial is scheduled for July 9 in his hometown of Mashhad at the shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH), following processions in Tehran, Qom and other cities in Iraq.

Born in 1939 in Mashhad into a religious family, Khamenei rose through the ranks of the Shia clergy and played a pivotal role in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. A close disciple of Imam Seyyed Ruhollah Khomeini, he served as the President of Iran in the 1980s before succeeding Ruhollah Khomeini as Supreme Leader in 1989.

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Over more than three decades, he guided Iran through several turning points, such as the 12 day-war of Zionist and US regime on Iran (June 2025), steadfastly defending the principles of Islamic governance, independence and resistance against what it is termed as “arrogant powers.”

Khamenei’s leadership transformed Iran into a regional power. He supported the development of the country’s missile and defence systems, peaceful nuclear programs, producing over 70 types of medical-grade radiopharmaceuticals derived from its nuclear program and emphasised self-reliance (economic resistance) amid intense international pressure.

His martyrdom came amid escalating conflict by US-Israeli war crimes on Iran. The February 28 strikes assassinated key elements of Iran’s leadership, yet the system demonstrated remarkable resilience, proving it is not individual-based but democracy based and the will of the Iranian nation is the soul of the Islamic Republic. A few days later, the successor was chosen by the elite assembly elected by the nation.

Khamenei is remembered as a “martyr leader” whose blood, like that of other Iranian icons, strengthens the revolution’s resolve.

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On the eve of these historic ceremonies — farewell gatherings at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla, processions through the capital city of Tehran, Iraq (Najaf, Karbala), Qom and final rites in Mashhad — millions of Iranians and lovers are expected to pay respects. Black banners adorn cities and the nation reflects on a life dedicated to faith, justice and defiance.

As the funeral unfolds, his words echo. The Islamic Republic endures not through individuals, but through its ideals. Iran bids farewell to its second Supreme Leader, but the path of resistance he championed continues.

(The author of this article, Hameed Ahmadiyeh, is the Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad)