Pakistan says US-Iran talks make positive progress in Doha

Separate meetings in Doha built on earlier Switzerland talks aimed at advancing the Islamabad MoU.

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Donald Trump and Iranian leaders with flags in the background, symbolising international political relati.
US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday, July 2, said its mediators, along with Qatar, concluded separate meetings with the US and Iranian negotiators in Doha and reported “positive progress” on various aspects of the MoU, with the two sides agreeing to further discussions.

The US and Iran signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 18, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. It was followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators.

“Qatari and Pakistani mediators concluded separate meetings with the US and Iranian negotiators in Doha today (Thursday), with positive progress made on issues related to the aspects of the Islamabad MOU, building on the Lake Lucerne Summit,” the Foreign Office said.

Subhan Bakery

Though the next date of talks was not announced, it was decided to continue discussions after the funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Parties have agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be set at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader,” it said.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for the last three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

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The burial ceremonies are slated to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6, and 7. The final burial ceremony will take place in the city of Mashhad on July 9.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson also posted the same statement hours earlier.

Pakistan and Qatar are mediating talks between the two adversaries amid their posturing, tough talk, and attacks on each other.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:

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