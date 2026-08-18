Mumbai: One dazzling diamond ring, a mystery man and a caption reading “A dream” were enough for Ayesha Khan to send social media into a complete frenzy.

The Bigg Boss 17 fame took to Instagram on Tuesday and dropped a series of romantic pictures that looked straight out of a dreamy proposal album. Dressed in white, Ayesha was seen resting her head on a man’s shoulder while prominently displaying the sparkling ring on her finger.

While the man’s face remained carefully hidden, other photographs showed the two holding hands and sharing intimate moments at a picturesque outdoor location. Several close-up shots ensured that the diamond ring remained the star of the post.

Is Ayesha Khan really engaged?

At first glance, the post appeared to be Ayesha’s surprise engagement announcement. However, a closer look at the caption revealed a different story.

The actress tagged jewellery brand ORNAZ and promoted its natural diamond engagement rings. She also used hashtags such as “Engagement Rings,” “Natural Diamond,” “GIA Certified” and “ORNAZ Rings,” strongly indicating that the dreamy proposal setup was part of a promotional campaign.

Ayesha has neither identified the mystery man nor officially announced an engagement. The actress simply captioned the pictures, “A dream,” leaving enough room for curiosity and speculation.

The post nevertheless created massive buzz, garnering over 5.78 lakh likes within just three hours. With its romantic setting, concealed face and carefully highlighted ring, the campaign certainly managed to make fans pause and wonder whether wedding bells were finally ringing for Ayesha.

For now, however, it appears to be a beautifully executed jewellery advertisement rather than a real-life engagement announcement. Unless Ayesha confirms otherwise, fans may have to wait a little longer for the actual good news.