Ayesha Khan wears expensive saree for BB 17 finale worth Rs…

Mumbai: With Bigg Boss 17 wrapped up, the spotlight is now on the contestants who continue to make headlines with their reunion parties, meet-ups, and upcoming projects. The grand finale, which took place on Sunday, January 28, showcased a star-studded and extravagant night, with the outfits worn by contestants becoming the talk of the town.

Among the most talked-about figures from the season, Ayesha Khan, known for her controversial stint, turned heads in a simple yet elegant white saree. The fashion-forward look has gained admiration from fans, prompting inquiries about the outfit’s cost. According to the Instagram page “Bigg Boss Outfits,” Ayesha’s saree is valued at Rs 49,000, complemented by perlish mules worth Rs 5,800.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17, with Abhishek Kumar securing the first runner-up title in the season’s grand finale last week.