Ayodhya: Ram temple to open in January next year, assures UP govt

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2023 6:38 pm IST

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has expedited infrastructure works in Ayodhya, including expansion of its airport and railway station, as the city prepares for the opening of the Ram temple in January next year, according to a statement.

Work is also in progress on the Ram Path, a 13-km road from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat, it said.

The outline for the construction of the Ramjanaki Path and the Bhakti Path is also ready, the statement issued here said. The airport and the railway station are also being expanded, it added.

MS Education Academy

These road corridors are important as these will facilitate the movement of devotees to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and the Hanuman Garhi temple, the statement said.

Also Read
MP: 10 booked for distributing ‘objectionable’ pamphlets against RSS, Bajrang Dal

The width of the Ram Janmabhoomi Path will be 30 metres and the width of the Bhakti Path will be 14 metres, it said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has invited people to come for the Ram temple’s opening, it said and added that he is reviewing the progress of different works regularly.

Supporting the government’s initiative to develop Ayodhya, shopkeepers, without any resistance, have given the land of their shops for the construction of the “grand” temple and its other facilities, the statement said.

There has been no complaint of any irregularity in disbursement of compensation under this project, it said.

Those evicted have been allotted shops in newly developed complexes, while many shopkeepers were rehabilitated to their old places with the cooperation of owners, the statement said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2023 6:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button