Ayodhya saint conducts symbolic beheading of Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th September 2023 9:45 pm IST
Acharya of Ayodhya conducted a symbolic ‘beheading’ of Udhayanidhi Stalin
Acharya of Ayodhya conducted a symbolic ‘beheading’ of Udhayanidhi Stalin- IANS

Ayodhya: Sant Paramhans Acharya of Ayodhya on Monday conducted a symbolic ‘beheading’ of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin using a sword and then set the poster on fire in protest against the latter’s remarks on ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

The Acharya also announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore on Stalin’s head, saying that if anyone else fails to behead Stalin, he would himself fulfil the task.

Paramhans has been known for raking up controversies in the past. Earlier, he had announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for chopping off a Bihar minister’s tongue over his remarks against Ramcharitmanas.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Sanatan Dharma row: BJP slams oppn bloc INDIA as ‘anti-Hindu’, Cong says it respects all religions

He had also issued threats against Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan earlier.

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who’s the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, had triggered a row on Saturday after he said that Sanatan Dharma is like mosquitoes, dengue and malaria, which “has to be eradicated”.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th September 2023 9:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button