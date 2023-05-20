Ayushmann Khurrana slammed for wearing goggles at father’s funeral

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana’s father P Khurrana who was a popular astrologer passed away on Friday in Punjab’s Mohali. The video of the funeral of P Khurrani is widely circulated on social media platforms and Ayushmann is being trolled for attending the funeral while wearing goggles.

Ayushmann Khurrana was seen wearing white kurta shalwar and black goggles in the funeral video. Netzines say that it has become a fashion and trend to wear glasses during funerals and slammed the actor for the same. A few of the actors’ fans came in support of him but most of the internet users find it irrelevant to wear goggles during the funeral.

One of the users wrote, ”Jo log keh rhe chasme nhi uthare Bhai vo roya hoga itna aankhen suji hongi famous celebrity h agr bina uske saath to tum log phir use meme bnadete ki real me aisa dikhta h ! Dusro ko bolne se pehle khud pe kbhi gor krlena ki main is lyk hu. om shaanti.”

Another user wrote , ” tumhare papa ki death hua h goggles pehne ho kya bat h ????? Kya matlab h iska…”

Check out the video and comments below.

P Khurana breathed his last on Friday morning in Mohali, Chandigarh from a prolonged illness. A statement from Aparshakti Khurana’s spokesperson read, “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss”.