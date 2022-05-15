Azam Khan aide Fasahat Ali externed from Rampur district?

Lucknow: Fasahat Ali Khan, the close aid of Samajwadi leader Azam Khan, has been externed from the Rampur district of UP for six months.

Indian Express has quoted Rampur Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Lalta Prasad, saying that Goondas Act has been invoked against Khan and he has been externed from the district.

Last time, Ali Khan was in the news when he expressed disappointment with Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav for ignoring Azam Khan over the years.

Akhilesh Yadav met Azam Khan only once in jail

Earlier, Ali Khan had said, “Akhilesh Yadav met Azam Khan only once in the jail and the party made no attempt for his release in the past two and a half years”.

“Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath’s comment was right that Akhilesh Yadav doesn’t want Azam Khan to be out (of jail). We made you (Akhilesh Yadav) and Mulayam Singh Yadav UP CM but you didn’t make Azam Khan as leader of Opposition,” said Ali Khan.

During the time of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in early 2022, UP CM while taking a jibe had said that Akhilesh doesn’t want Azam Khan to come out of jail because it will pose a threat to his position.

Azam Khan waits for bail in one case

Out of the all cases booked against the SP leader, he got bail in all the cases except one.

Recently, Supreme Court directed the UP government to file its response on a plea filed by Khan over the delay in hearing his bail application in a land grabbing case.