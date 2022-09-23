Azharuddin terms stampede at Gymkhana grounds as unfortunate

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president and former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday termed the stampede incident at Gymkhana grounds in Secunderabad as unfortunate. He made it clear that there was no mistake committed by the association in the issue.

Azharuddin said they would submit a report to the state government on how the stampede took place at the venue, where tickets were sold to view the upcoming cricket match between India and Australia. The match is scheduled to be held on October 25. He said the organization of the match was an easy task.

After attending a review meeting held by State Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud on the issue, Azharuddin said they would sort out any defects that exist in the association and added that their acts would be aimed at bringing more name to Telangana State while terming the State as the number one State in the entire country in several sectors. He said all people of the State were very happy as they got the opportunity to hold the match after a long time.