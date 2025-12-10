B-Tech student killed after assault by girlfriend’s mother in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old engineering student died on Wednesday after his lover’s mother allegedly assaulted him, police said.

The accused also assaulted her daughter, police added.

Police said they are verifying reports that the woman attacked the youth with a cricket bat during an argument over an alleged pregnancy, adding that the claim has not been confirmed and all angles are being investigated.

Prima facie, the girl’s mother was opposed to their relationship, the official added.

Despite objections from the family, the youth and the girl continued to see each other, he said.

The two had known each other since class 10. The youth was pursuing a BTech course, while the girl was studying for a degree at another college.

According to police, the youth went to the girl’s house in Sangareddy district after her mother and other family members called him to discuss their relationship.

An argument broke out, during which the girl’s mother allegedly started beating her daughter. When the youth intervened, she attacked him as well, causing a severe head injury. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead.

The girl, who suffered a fracture and a head injury, has been admitted to a hospital, police said.

A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered. Further investigation is underway, they added.