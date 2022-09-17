B.V.R Mohan Reddy’s book ‘Engineered in India’ to release on Monday

Penguin India announced the release of ‘Engineered in India: From dreams to billion-dollar CYIENT’ by Indian entrepreneur and founder-chairman of Cyient BVR Mohan Reddy, on September 19.

The story of a young man who steps out of the precincts of IIT Kanpur in 1974 with a dream in

his heart – to become an entrepreneur and contribute to nation-building.

Cyient a global technology solutions company, that contribute over $5 billion in cumulative exports, firmly placing India on the global engineering, research and development (ER&D) services map. By pioneering outsourced engineering services from India in 1991, Mohan led Cyient to great heights.

The book is about the story of a young man who steps out of the precincts of IIT Kanpur in 1974 with a dream in his heart – to become an entrepreneur and contribute to nation-building. Undaunted by the dearth of experience and means to capital in pre-Liberalization India, B.V.R Mohan Reddy’s enterprising spirit takes the long and winding road, never losing sight of his ambition.

He gains overseas education on scholarship and dons multiple hats for eighteen long years before embarking on his life’s mission at forty. A mission that propels the company he incorporated, Cyient, to pioneer and excel in outsourced engineering services and introduce the brand ‘Engineered in India’.

‘Engineered in India’ takes readers on an entrepreneurial rollercoaster ride, allowing them to see human

truths with tools that let them breathe life into their business aspirations and experiments.

Announcing the release, the author said, “Engineered in India gives experiential evidence of what it

takes to ideate and scale a global enterprise. It also addresses the intangible dimensions of being an

entrepreneur in India as well as offers practical lessons in customer centricity, people management

and crisis management. My hope is to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to learn from my

journey, dream even bigger and engineer their own success.”

The author spearheaded several industry bodies and served as the chairman of NASSCOM and

chairman of CII, Southern Region. He is also the founding director of T-Hub, India’s largest start-up

incubation centre. He was the recipient of India’s fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2017 for his contribution to trade and industry.

Priced at Rupees 699 the hardcover book will be on the shelves of your closest book store this Monday!