Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2024: Putin assassination, huge economic crisis

Blind Bulgarian clairvoyant Vangelia Gushterova, popularly known as ‘Baba Vanga,’ made chilling predictions for 2024.

Renowned for accurately foreseeing events such as the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the 9/11 attack, Baba Vanga foresaw the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin, an increase in terrorist attacks in Europe, and biological attacks in the coming year.

Baba Vanga’s Predictions for 2024

Following are some of the predictions of Baba Vanga for 2024

Putin assassination: She predicted the assassination of Vladimir Putin. Earlier too, he faced numerous assassination attempts. Increase in terrorist attacks in Europe: Europe, according to her, will experience a surge in terrorist attacks in 2024. Biological attacks: Predicting a ‘big country’ conducting biological weapons tests or attacks in 2024, Baba Vanga highlighted the threat of these weapons in the upcoming year. Huge economic crisis: She predicted a major economic crisis in 2024. She attributed it to factors like geopolitical tensions, a shift in economic power from the west to the east, and escalating debt levels.

Amidst these ominous predictions, Baba Vanga also foresaw positive developments:

Medical breakthroughs: She predicted significant medical breakthroughs in 2024, including new treatments for Alzheimer’s and the invention of a cure for cancer.

Who was she?

Baba Vanga, born in 1911 in Strumica, North Macedonia, was a religious leader and herbal doctor. Despite losing her eyesight at 12, she claimed to possess the divine gift of seeing the future. She passed away on August 11, 1996, leaving behind numerous predictions, including her belief that the world would end in 5079.

While Baba Vanga made numerous predictions for 2024, only time will reveal how many will turn into reality.