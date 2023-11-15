List of top 10 youngest billionaires in the world, their nationalities

The list of billionaires in the world features individuals of various ages, ranging from the oldest at 102 years to the youngest at 19. These billionaires hail from different parts of the world, contributing to the list’s diversity.
In addition to age and nationality, the list showcases diversity in terms of industries these billionaires are involved in, spanning various sectors.
Youngest billionaires in the world
According to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, Clemente Del Vecchio tops the list of youngest billionaires in the world. At 19 years old, his net worth stands at USD 4 billion. He is one of six children of Leonardo Del Vecchio, the late chairman of EssilorLuxottica, the world’s largest eyeglasses firm.
Following is a list of the top 10 youngest billionaires in the world, along with their nationalities:
|Name
|Age
|Net worth (in USD)
|Nationality
|Clemente Del Vecchio
|19 years
|4 billion
|Italy
|Kim Jung-youn
|19 years
|1.3 billion
|South Korea
|Kevin David Lehmann
|21 years
|2.4 billion
|Germany
|Kim Jung-min
|21 years
|1.3 billion
|South Korea
|Luca Del Vecchio
|22 years
|4 billion
|Italy
|Alexandra Andresen
|27 years
|1.4 billion
|Norway
|Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio
|28 years
|4 billion
|Italy
|Katharina Andresen
|28 years
|1.4 billion
|Norway
|Ryan Breslow
|29 years
|1.1 billion
|USA
|Gustav Magnar Witzoe
|30 years
|3.4 billion
|Norway
Indian youngest billionaires
Nikhil Kamath tops the list of the youngest billionaires in India. With a net worth of USD 1.1 billion, his global ranking is 2396.
Here are the top 10 youngest billionaires in India who also feature in the list of richest persons in the world:
|Name
|Age
|Net worth (in USD)
|Nikhil Kamath
|37 years
|1.1 billion
|Binny Bansal
|40 years
|1.4 billion
|Sachin Bansal
|42 years
|1.3 billion
|Nithin Kamath
|44 years
|2.7 billion
|Vijay Shekhar Sharma
|45 years
|1.1 billion
|Shamsheer Vayalil
|46 years
|3.6 billion
|Ravi Modi
|46 years
|3.4 billion
|Karthik Sarma
|48 years
|2.9 billion
|Radha Vembu
|50 years
|2.1 billion
|Abhay Soi
|50 years
|1.6 billion
Globally, Elon Musk holds the title of the richest person, with a net worth of USD 243.4 billion.