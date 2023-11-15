List of top 10 youngest billionaires in the world, their nationalities

The list of billionaires in the world features individuals of various ages, ranging from the oldest at 102 years to the youngest at 19. These billionaires hail from different parts of the world, contributing to the list’s diversity.

In addition to age and nationality, the list showcases diversity in terms of industries these billionaires are involved in, spanning various sectors.

Youngest billionaires in the world

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, Clemente Del Vecchio tops the list of youngest billionaires in the world. At 19 years old, his net worth stands at USD 4 billion. He is one of six children of Leonardo Del Vecchio, the late chairman of EssilorLuxottica, the world’s largest eyeglasses firm.

Following is a list of the top 10 youngest billionaires in the world, along with their nationalities:

Name Age Net worth (in USD) Nationality Clemente Del Vecchio 19 years 4 billion Italy Kim Jung-youn 19 years 1.3 billion South Korea Kevin David Lehmann 21 years 2.4 billion Germany Kim Jung-min 21 years 1.3 billion South Korea Luca Del Vecchio 22 years 4 billion Italy Alexandra Andresen 27 years 1.4 billion Norway Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio 28 years 4 billion Italy Katharina Andresen 28 years 1.4 billion Norway Ryan Breslow 29 years 1.1 billion USA Gustav Magnar Witzoe 30 years 3.4 billion Norway

Indian youngest billionaires

Nikhil Kamath tops the list of the youngest billionaires in India. With a net worth of USD 1.1 billion, his global ranking is 2396.

Here are the top 10 youngest billionaires in India who also feature in the list of richest persons in the world:

Name Age Net worth (in USD) Nikhil Kamath 37 years 1.1 billion Binny Bansal 40 years 1.4 billion Sachin Bansal 42 years 1.3 billion Nithin Kamath 44 years 2.7 billion Vijay Shekhar Sharma 45 years 1.1 billion Shamsheer Vayalil 46 years 3.6 billion Ravi Modi 46 years 3.4 billion Karthik Sarma 48 years 2.9 billion Radha Vembu 50 years 2.1 billion Abhay Soi 50 years 1.6 billion

Globally, Elon Musk holds the title of the richest person, with a net worth of USD 243.4 billion.