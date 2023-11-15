List of top 10 youngest billionaires in the world, their nationalities

Elon Musk holds the title of the richest person in the world.

The list of billionaires in the world features individuals of various ages, ranging from the oldest at 102 years to the youngest at 19. These billionaires hail from different parts of the world, contributing to the list’s diversity.

In addition to age and nationality, the list showcases diversity in terms of industries these billionaires are involved in, spanning various sectors.

Youngest billionaires in the world

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, Clemente Del Vecchio tops the list of youngest billionaires in the world. At 19 years old, his net worth stands at USD 4 billion. He is one of six children of Leonardo Del Vecchio, the late chairman of EssilorLuxottica, the world’s largest eyeglasses firm.

Following is a list of the top 10 youngest billionaires in the world, along with their nationalities:

NameAgeNet worth (in USD)Nationality
Clemente Del Vecchio19 years4 billionItaly
Kim Jung-youn19 years1.3 billionSouth Korea
Kevin David Lehmann21 years2.4 billionGermany
Kim Jung-min21 years1.3 billionSouth Korea
Luca Del Vecchio22 years4 billionItaly
Alexandra Andresen27 years1.4 billionNorway
Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio28 years4 billionItaly
Katharina Andresen28 years1.4 billionNorway
Ryan Breslow29 years1.1 billionUSA
Gustav Magnar Witzoe30 years3.4 billionNorway

Indian youngest billionaires

Nikhil Kamath tops the list of the youngest billionaires in India. With a net worth of USD 1.1 billion, his global ranking is 2396.

Here are the top 10 youngest billionaires in India who also feature in the list of richest persons in the world:

NameAgeNet worth (in USD)
Nikhil Kamath37 years1.1 billion
Binny Bansal40 years1.4 billion
Sachin Bansal42 years1.3 billion
Nithin Kamath44 years2.7 billion
Vijay Shekhar Sharma45 years1.1 billion
Shamsheer Vayalil46 years3.6 billion
Ravi Modi46 years3.4 billion
Karthik Sarma48 years2.9 billion
Radha Vembu50 years2.1 billion
Abhay Soi50 years1.6 billion

Globally, Elon Musk holds the title of the richest person, with a net worth of USD 243.4 billion.

