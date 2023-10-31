List of cities by number of billionaires: Know where Hyderabad stands

Hyderabad: Out of the top 100 richest individuals in India, three reside in Dubai, two in London, one in Abu Dhabi, and the remaining 94 billionaires prefer to stay in various Indian cities, including Mumbai and Hyderabad.

According to the Forbes India Rich List 2023, Mumbai has the highest number of billionaires in India, housing 33 billionaires out of the 100 richest Indians.

How many billionaires reside in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad is the home to four billionaires out of the 100 richest individuals in India. The list of billionaires in Hyderabad is as follows:

Murali Divi & family P.P. Reddy & P.V. Krishna Reddy Reddy Family P.V. Ramprasad Reddy

Hyderabad ranks seventh in the list of Indian cities by the number of billionaires.

Mumbai houses highest number of Indian billionaires

Mumbai is home to 33 Indian billionaires, including Asia’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani.

Here is the list of Indian cities along with the number of billionaires residing in them:

Indian cities Number of billionaires reside in them Mumbai 33 Delhi 20 Bengaluru 10 Ahmedabad 7 Chennai 6 Pune 4 Hyderabad 4 Kolkata 3 Kochi 2 Coimbatore 1 Aurangabad 1 Gurugram 1 Haridwar 1 Tenkasi 1 Source: Forbes India Rich List 2023

Some other prominent business tycoons who choose to reside in Mumbai are Kumar Mangalam Birla, Radhakishan Damani, Dilip Shanghvi, and the Bajaj family.