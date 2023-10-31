List of cities by number of billionaires: Know where Hyderabad stands

Mumbai has the highest number of billionaires in India.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 31st October 2023 12:25 pm IST
nightlife in hyderabad
People visit a crowded market at the Charminar monument in Hyderabad (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Out of the top 100 richest individuals in India, three reside in Dubai, two in London, one in Abu Dhabi, and the remaining 94 billionaires prefer to stay in various Indian cities, including Mumbai and Hyderabad.

According to the Forbes India Rich List 2023, Mumbai has the highest number of billionaires in India, housing 33 billionaires out of the 100 richest Indians.

How many billionaires reside in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad is the home to four billionaires out of the 100 richest individuals in India. The list of billionaires in Hyderabad is as follows:

  1. Murali Divi & family
  2. P.P. Reddy & P.V. Krishna Reddy
  3. Reddy Family
  4. P.V. Ramprasad Reddy

Hyderabad ranks seventh in the list of Indian cities by the number of billionaires.

Mumbai houses highest number of Indian billionaires

Mumbai is home to 33 Indian billionaires, including Asia’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani.

Here is the list of Indian cities along with the number of billionaires residing in them:

Indian citiesNumber of billionaires reside in them
Mumbai33
Delhi20
Bengaluru10
Ahmedabad7
Chennai6
Pune4
Hyderabad4
Kolkata3
Kochi2
Coimbatore1
Aurangabad1
Gurugram1
Haridwar1
Tenkasi1
Source: Forbes India Rich List 2023

Some other prominent business tycoons who choose to reside in Mumbai are Kumar Mangalam Birla, Radhakishan Damani, Dilip Shanghvi, and the Bajaj family.

