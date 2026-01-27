Babasaheb statue vandalised by unidentified persons in UP’s Sonbhadra

Police said villagers informed the police about the incident on Tuesday morning

A statue of Dr B R Ambedkar

Sonbhadra: A statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Sikrawar village under Raipur police station limits here was allegedly vandalised by unknown persons on Monday, January 26, night, police said.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Raj Sonkar on Tuesday, January 27, said the incident took place near the panchayat building in Sikrawar village.

He said villagers informed the police about the incident on Tuesday morning, following which an adequate police force reached the spot.

The officer said arrangements are being made to install a new statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at the site, while police have launched an investigation and further legal action will be taken after identifying those responsible.

The situation in the area is peaceful, he added.

