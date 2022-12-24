Babri’s judgement emboldened Sangh’s mischiefs: Owaisi on survey of Shahi Idgah

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi have reacted to the recent order of a Mathura court in Uttar Pradesh regarding the go-ahead of the survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque from January 2, 2023.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Owaisi said that the order was a deliberate attempt to target Muslims. He said it is disappointing that despite the Places of Worship Act prohibiting such litigation, such an order was passed.

“After Babri Masjid’s judgement, I’d said that it’ll embolden Sangh Parivar’s mischiefs. Now, Mathura Court has also appointed a commissioner to examine evidence inside the Shahi Idgah complex. This is despite the Places of Worship Act prohibiting such litigation,” he tweeted.

It’s also despite the masjid & adjacent temple having a written settlement resolving their dispute. Please don’t preach “give and take” when one side is interested in constantly targeting Muslims 2/2 pic.twitter.com/2JlYcW08fk — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 24, 2022

On Saturday, the Mathura court passed the order on a lawsuit filed by Vishnu Gupta of the Hindu Sena.

The Shahi Idgah mosque was reportedly built on Krishna Janmabhoomi on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70.

The civil court in Mathura had earlier dismissed the case saying it cannot be admitted under the Places of Worship Act of 1991, which maintains the religious status of any place of worship as it was on August 15, 1947.