Back with a bang: King Khan to star in Pathaan, Lion, Dunki…

Mumbai: Its been four long years since Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan graced the big screen. While we have a long list of his evergreen hits to fall back on, fans are eagerly waiting for him to reclaim his stardom at the box office.

Well, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to break his long hiatus with not one or two but a whopping number of eight films that will release in 2022 and 2023.

Scroll ahead to have a look at his upcoming projects.

Pathaan

In this spy thriller, Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2023.

Lion

King Khan will be teaming up with South filmmaker Atlee Kumar for his upcoming film Lion. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in a double role opposite Tollywood actress Nayanthara.

Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki will star Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani in lead roles. The social comedy which will highlight the issue of immigration is all set to be released in December 2023.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha which is all set to be released in August 2022, is a remake of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump. Along with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, the film will also have Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

Brahmastra

The most-awaited Ayan Mukherji directorial Brahmastra will star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Well, cherry on the cake is, Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be playing a role of a scientist in the film. The film is going to release in the theatres on September 9, 2022.

Tiger 3

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan, in a special appearance, will be reuniting with his ‘Karan Arjun’ co-star in Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 on April 21, 2023.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Indian scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan’s biopic will have Shah Rukh Khan essaying a cameo role of a journalist.

Operation Khukri

Named as one of the most expensive projects Shah Rukh’s production house has undertaken, Operation Khukri will star Shah Rukh Khan in lead role along with Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Karan Kundrra.