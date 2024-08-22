Badlapur sexual abuse: Case registered against Instagram user for `spreading rumours’

Some misleading messages regarding the health of the victims and their families were going viral, hence the action was taken, said an official release of city police.

Thane: A case was registered against a 21-year-old woman with more than five lakh Instagram followers on Thursday for allegedly spreading rumors about the two kindergarten girls who were sexually abused at a school in Badlapur, officials said here.

The cyber cell of Thane city police traced the origin of the messages and detained Rhutika Prakash Shelar, an Ambernath resident with 5.5 lakh followers on Instagram, for `creating disturbance in society by spreading rumours’, it said.

The case was registered at Badlapur (East) police station.

The police also appealed people not to share such messages or believe rumours.

