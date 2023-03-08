Badshah to Divine: Top 6 rappers in India and their net worth

Mumbai: Songs usually have lyrics which are related to lover or family but rap music is what is related to society issues, family and problems faced by middle class strugglers. Despite controversies surrounded by rap music, it is undoubtedly increasing an awareness of various issues faced by poor people. Most of rap stars too have their own struggling face which also becomes an inspiration for several youngsters.

The rap culture is gaining popularity in India now and there are even rap singing competitions in which a large number of young singers take part every year. In this write-up, we will tell you about the top 5 Indian rappers right now and their income.

List Of Top 6 Indian Rappers And Their Net Worth

1. Yo Yo Honey Singh

Born in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on 15 March in 1983, Yo Yo Honey Singh is popularly known for mixing pop music with Hip Hop. His real name is Hirdesh Singh and he is known by the name of Yo Yo Honey Singh in the music world. He has earned a huge name and fame across the globe and is currently one of the top rap stars in India.

Honey Singh is a music producer, rapper, singer, songwriter and an actor too. His popular albums include ‘International Villager’, ‘Desi Kalakaar’ and ‘Honey 3.0’. He has charged Rs. 7 million for a song in the film Mastan and is the highest paid song artist in Bollywood to date. He has produced music for innumerable Bollywood movies.

According to reports, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s net worth is Rs 180cr.

Image Source: Instagram

2. Badshah

Born in Delhi to a Haryanvi father and Punjabi mother on 19 November 1985, Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known by his stage name Badshah has amassed a huge fan following in a few years. Badshah is a rapper, singer, film producer and businessman and he produces music in Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjab language. His Haryanvi song ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ was later adopted into the 2016 Bollywood movie, Kapoor & Sons.

From ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai”, “Aaj Raat Ka Scene”, to ”Genda Phool”, and “DJ Waley Babu”, the singer’s songs are have become a must play in the parties, wedding functions, nightclubs and cars. He is the only rapper who appeared in ‘Forbes India’s Celebrity 100’ thrice as one of the highest-paid celebrities in India. He has received many awards like the GIMA Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year 2016 and Best Punjabi Music Director.

As per reports, Badshah’s net worth is approx Rs 41.3 crores.

Image Source: Instagram

3. Raftaar

Dilin Nair, popularly known as Raftaar is a rapper and TV personality who is among the top popular Indian rap stars currently. Born to a Malayali couple in Delhi, the singer gained popularity after the song ‘Swag Mera Desi’ song.

From Bullet Raja, Fugly to Dishoom, Raftaar has given his voice to several hit songs of Bollywood. From 2013 to 2020, he has sung more than 30 Bollywood songs. He was also seen as a Judge in the various TV reality shows like MTV Hustle, Dance India Dance and Roadies.

As per reports, Raftaar’s net worth is approx Rs 80cr.

Image Source: Instagram

4. MC Stan

Known for his unique style and powerful lyrics, MC Stan has made a name for himself in the music industry over the years. He has released numerous hit singles and has collaborated with several notable artists, including Divine and Emiway Bantai. His popularity skyrocketed post Bigg Boss 16 stint where he won the show.

According to reports, Stan’s net worth is approximately Rs 15-20cr.

MC Stan (Instagram)

5. Brodha V

The real name of Brodha V is Vighnesh Shivanand. Born in 1990, the Karnatak-based rapper rose to fame after he released his song Aathma Raama. His other hits include singles like Aigiri Nandini, Indian Flava and Let Em Talk.

As per reports, Brodha’s net worth is approx Rs 10-20 crores.

6. Divine

Divine aka Vivian Fernandes started his journey as an underground rapper more than a decade ago. He was born on 2nd of October in 1990 in Mumbai. He initially used to sing in English, but later he started rapping in Hindi. He gained popularity after the release of ‘Yeh Mera Bombay’ in 2013. His song ‘Mere Gully Mein’, released in 2019 whic also features rapper Naezy, was the breakthrough piece for Divine.

He is the first Indian hip-hop star to attend the Annual Grammys Awards function.

Divine’s net worth is approximately Rs 8.2 crores